Everton linked with a move for Matias Vecino

Everton are being linked with a move for Matias Vecino once again.
Apparently (via Sportwitness), the player could be sold for €20m this summer and Everton could get involved.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make their move for the Uruguayan this summer. They certainly have the resources to pay the asking price for Vecino.
The 28-year-old would add depth and quality to Ancelotti’s midfield.
Everton are in desperate need of quality central midfielders and they have been linked with the likes of Allan as well.
Vecino needs to leave Inter Milan in order to play regularly and therefore an offer from Everton could be tempting for him.
He could rediscover himself in the Premier League, under the guidance of a world-class manager.
Ancelotti could help him regain his confidence and form next season.
Inter Milan are unlikely to stand in his way if their asking price is met and therefore it shouldn’t be a complicated move to complete.
If Everton are truly keen on the player, they should just pay the asking price and get it done. They were linked with the player heavily during the January transfer window as well.