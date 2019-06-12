Everton linked with a move for Grégoire Defrel

Everton have been linked with a move for the French attacker Gregoire Defrel.
According to Corriere dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the player is of interest to Everton and Watford.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for the player in the coming weeks.
Defrel is up for sale and therefore it won’t be too hard agreeing to a deal for him. The 27-year-old could be a decent squad option for Marco Silva.
He managed to score 11 goals on loan at Sampdoria last season and he could be an upgrade on Calvert-Lewin and Tosun.
The asking price hasn’t been mentioned in the report but he is unlikely to cost too much. He is unwanted at Roma and the Italians will look to get rid.
A reasonable offer should be enough to get Everton their man.
Everton need attacking depth to challenge for the Europa League slots next year and someone like Defrel would be ideal.
The Frenchman is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Everton.
The 27-year-old can play on the right side of the attack as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Silva.