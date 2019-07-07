Everton linked with a move for Diego Costa

Everton have been linked with a move for Diego Costa.
According to Daily Mail, Farhad Moshiri has asked the club to bring the Spanish international in this summer.
Moshiri wants to make a statement signing the Costa would be a superb addition.
The striker comes with a lot of baggage but there is no doubt that he is a superb player. He won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and he could transform Everton next season.
The player is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. He is not a key player for Simeone anymore.
It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to agree on a deal for the 30-year-old.
They certainly have the financial means to pull off the transfer.
Costa has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact at Goodison Park next season.
Marco Silva’s side can mount a strong challenge for the European slots next season and with Costa at their disposal, they could give the likes of Arsenal and Wolves a run for their money.
Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing of Costa. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
I’m not against this his bad attitude could be what we need tbh. Far too nice, especially against the shite!
— Blue Wool (@stevesm90801402) July 6, 2019
Would love it to happen but cant see it happening
— Mike McCarthy (@carthy2002) July 6, 2019
I wold love him
— James fenlon (@Jamesfenlon4) July 7, 2019
Get the deal done now
— Richard Evans (@Richard27613694) July 7, 2019
what a signing this would be pic.twitter.com/6FOXFluCmM
— Tom Sidney (@TomSidney09) July 7, 2019