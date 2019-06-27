Everton linked with a move for Armando Izzo

Everton are interested in signing the Torino centre back Armando Izzo.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League club are willing to submit a €25m offer for the 27-year-old defender.
Arsenal are thought to be keen on the player as well.
Izzo has done well in Serie A this past season and he should prove to be a quality addition to Marco Silva’s defence.
The Toffees need to sign a reliable partner for Michael Keane now that Kurt Zouma has returned to Chelsea. They have Mina at their disposal but the Colombian has been quite injury prone over the last year.
Izzo helped Torino keep 15 clean sheets last term and he could transform Everton’s defence next season.
The Merseyside outfit are building a team capable of breaking into the top six and players like Izzo are ideal.
For the reported price, the deal looks like a no brainer as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Torino now. The Italian club are not willing to sell their key defender. Therefore, Everton must come up with a significant offer in order to turn their heads.