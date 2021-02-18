Everton-linked Wilfried Zaha comments on potentially leaving Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has dropped a huge hint about his future at Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with Everton during 2019, handing in a transfer request.





However, the Eagles slapped an £80 million asking price on his head, dissuading the Toffees as a result.

Zaha is still keen on leaving Selhurst Park for a club where he can win silverware and play European football, and suitors are likely to be encouraged to make a move this summer after his latest comments.

Wilfried Zaha at FT Business of Football: “I have been at Palace since I was eight. I have given my all to the club. I am very ambitious. Everyone knows that. I gave 150% every game. I want to play at the highest level and win trophies to show my kids.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 18, 2021

.@wilfriedzaha on potentially leaving Crystal Palace “I’ve given my all to the club. Anyone who knows me, knows I’m ambitious… I want to win trophies.” — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) February 18, 2021

Everton are looking to finish in the top six this term, and they would be playing in Europe next season if that happens.

Qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League would definitely boost their chances of landing quality players, and Zaha would help improve their attack.

Playing under a legendary manager like Carlo Ancelotti could also be attractive to the Palace star.

Everton were not keen on spending £60m on the 28-year-old pre-COVID, and the Eagles have to be realistic with their new price tag this summer.

Zaha has nine goals and two assists in 19 Premier League games in 2020-21, and he totalled 30 goals and 20 assists between the 2016-17 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Palace will not be keen to let such an influential player leave on a cheap, and it will be interesting to see whether Everton will break the bank for his signature.

