Everton leading the chase for Hirving Lozano

Everton have been linked with the Napoli winger Hirving Lozano for a while now.
According to Calciomercato (via Sportwitness), the Toffees are the only club after the Mexican right now.
Napoli want to recoup most of the €50m they paid for Lozano and the other suitors like Sevilla think the transfer would cost them too much.
If that is true, this is certainly a boost for Everton. If they are the only ones after Lozano, they will be able to force Napoli to lower their demands and negotiate a reasonable fee.
Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti really wants to sign the player and that has kept Everton in the running despite the other parties backing out of the chase.
Lozano is a top-quality attacker and if he can regain his confidence, he could make a big difference for Everton in the final third.
The Mexican can play anywhere across the front three and he will add pace, flair and goals to the side.
The likes of Bernard and Iwobi are good dribblers but their end product is simply not up to the mark. Everton need to add more goals to their side and Lozano would be the ideal fit.
He has shown his quality for PSV and Mexico in the past.
Ancelotti could be the man to bring out the best in him if he joins Everton next season.