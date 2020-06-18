Everton keeping tabs on Wesley Fofana

Everton are following the Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana this summer.

As per French publication butfootballclub (via Sportwitness), Arsenal are keeping tabs on the talented youngster as well.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs make their move for the youngster in the coming weeks.

Fofana is a top-class talent and Saint-Etienne want to keep him at the club.

They are set to lose a quality player in William Saliba this summer and their manager Claude Puel does not want the club drained of more defensive talents right now.

Everton will have to present a really enticing offer to bring Saint-Etienne to the negotiating table. The Toffees have the resources to tempt them but it will be interesting to see if they are willing to overpay for the youngster.

The French outfit are not under too much pressure to sell the player especially because Saliba and Franck Honorat are already on their way out.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to improve his defensive options and Fofana is talented. However, the Italian should look to invest in a more experienced and proven defender for now.

Fofana is unlikely to make an immediate impact even if he moves to Goodison Park this summer.