Everton keeping tabs on PSG defender Colin Dagba

Everton are thought to be keen on the PSG defender Colin Dagba this summer.

According to Le 10 Sport (via Sportwitness), the Toffees want to sign a right-back and the 21-year-old has caught their attention.





Everton signed Sidibe on loan as their right-back this season but the player will leave this summer. Although the Toffees have an option to make the move permanent.

With Coleman past his peak, Ancelotti needs to bring in a quality right back.

Dagba is a talented young defender who could prove to be a solid long term addition to the Italian’s squad. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact if he joins.

Everton need to sign established first-team players who can come in and improve them immediately.

Dagba might need some time to adapt to English football. He is still quite young and inexperienced.

PSG cannot offer the youngster regular first-team football and Everton are looking to make the most of his situation. As per the report, the Toffees could give him game time assurances in order to lure him to Goodison Park.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the youngster in the coming weeks.