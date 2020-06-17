Everton keeping tabs on Layvin Kurzawa

Everton are thought to be keeping tabs on the PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa.

The left-back will be a free agent soon and the Toffees could look to snap him up on a free transfer.

As per Le 10 Sport, the player appeals to Carlo Ancelotti and they are studying his situation carefully.

The Premier League side need to add more depth to their back four and Kurzawa would be a good signing. Lucas Digne is the undisputed starter at the club, but he needs a backup.

Ancelotti will be able to rotate his key players more if Everton can add sufficient depth to their squad this summer.

A move to Everton could be a good opportunity for Kurzawa as well.

The 27-year-old Frenchman could be a very good squad player for Ancelotti over the next few years. He is at the peak of his career right now and Ancelotti could bring out the best in him.

On a free transfer, this should be a no-brainer for Everton.

Kurzawa might be tempted to take up the Premier League challenge as well if the Toffees come forward with an enticing offer for him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the next few weeks.