Everton keeping tabs on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen

Everton are interested in signing the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.
The likes of Tottenham and Leicester City are keen on the player as well as per the Sun.
The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season and he could prove to be a good addition to the Toffees.
Everton are lacking in goals from wide areas and Bowen could address that problem. The young winger has scored 11 goals for the Tigers so far this season.
It seems that Leicester City are the most interested party and Everton might have to hurry up and make their move fast if they want him.
Puel recently sent scouts to watch the player in action and the Foxes are ready to make their move.
Everton are a bigger club as compared to Leicester City and the player might just pick them if it comes to that.
As per the report, Jarrod Bowen is currently valued at around £20million.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors make a move for him anytime soon. There is no doubt that he has the talent to perform in the Premier League.