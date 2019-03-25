Everton keeping tabs on Alex Grimaldo

Everton are keeping tabs on the Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.
According to The Sun, the Toffees are worried about losing Lucas Digne this summer and they are already eyeing up replacements.
Digne has been fantastic for Everton this season and the report (via HITC) claims that the Merseyside outfit are expecting bids for the Frenchman at the end of this season.
Losing the former Barcelona ace will be a big blow for Marco Silva and it seems unlikely that Everton will sanction a sale unless there is a ridiculously high offer.
Having said that, Grimaldo won’t be a bad replacement. The Spaniard has been in fine form this season and he has been linked with several European clubs as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
The ideal situation for Everton would be to hold on to Digne. The player seems well settled at the club and he has adapted to the Premier League as well.
Grimaldo might need time to adjust to a new club and a new league. Everton cannot afford him that transition period.
Apart from his defensive contribution, Digne’s set-piece ability has been a huge bonus for Silva. The defender has scored some stunning free kicks for the Blues.