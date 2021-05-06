Everton keen on Wojciech Szczesny

Everton are thought to be looking at a goalkeeper this summer and TuttoJuve are reporting that they could make a move for the Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

The former Arsenal keeper would be an upgrade on the likes of Robin Olsen and Jordan Pickford.





Both goalkeepers have been quite error-prone under Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian needs to bring in a better goalkeeper if he wants his side to challenge for European football next year.

Szczesny has proven himself in the Premier League and in the Italian League.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sell the 31-year-old this summer.

The player has a contract until the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him.

The report from TuttoJuve adds that Everton would have no problem paying the wages of the Polish goalkeeper but they are unlikely to offer a considerable fee to Juventus.

Apparently, the Premier League side will not offer more than €10 million for the 31-year-old goalkeeper.

Szczesny is a key player for Juventus and it would be highly unlikely if they sanction his departure for a fee of less than €10 million.

Furthermore, it would be quite surprising if the player wanted to move to Everton. The Toffees cannot provide him with Champions League football and it would be a step down for him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

