Everton keen on Wesley Fofana

Everton are interested in signing the highly-rated defender Wesley Fofana.
The St Etienne centre back is expected to develop into a star in future and the Toffees are already keen on bringing him to Merseyside.
According to Daily Star, Carlo Ancelotti has asked Marcel Brands to sign a talented young defender and the Everton director has received glowing reports of Fofana.
🇫🇷 Wesley Fofana (Saint-Eitenne) / 19 / DC
Linked to: 🔵 Everton
League stats:
7(1) Apps
75% Aerial Success
3.5 Interceptions per 90
Could the Toffees beat off strong competition for the teenager? #EFC pic.twitter.com/Smy5bzUYOD
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 7, 2020
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the player this season.
The Frenchman is highly rated at St Etienne and they are unlikely to sell him midway through the season. A summer transfer might be possible.
Everton will have to move swiftly and pay up if they want to secure his services though. They aren’t the only ones after him.
Fofana is a man in demand and the likes of AC Milan and Leipzig have already made enquiries.
Everton have two good defenders in Mina and Keane but they are quite inconsistent. Ancelotti will need more options at the back.
Fofana could prove to be a superb investment for Everton in the long run. A world-class manager like Ancelotti will help him grow and fulfill his potential.
The 19-year-old might just be tempted to play for the Italian as well.