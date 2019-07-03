Everton keen on Stoke City’s Badou Ndiaye

Everton are looking to sign the Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye this summer.
As per Fanatik’s report (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees want him to partner Idrissa Gueye at the heart of their midfield.
There is no doubt that Marco Silva needs to improve his central midfield options and Ndiaye would be a decent addition.
Everton has Gomes and Gueye as their only reliable central midfielders right now. Another powerful presence like Ndiaye would complete Silva’s midfield.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Stoke City now.
The Potters will look to recoup as much as possible for the powerful midfielder. Ndiaye is unlikely to object to the move. He is good enough to play in the Premier League and Everton would be the ideal step up for him.
The 28-year-old has a contract with Stoke City until 2022 and he is a target for Lille and Galatasaray as well.
It seems that Everton will have to move quickly if they want to sign the midfielder this summer. They certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off.
If they can land Ndiaye for a reasonable fee, it could prove to be a very intelligent addition despite his age.