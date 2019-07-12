Everton keen on signing Nicolas Pepe

Everton are keen on signing the Lille winger Nicolas Pepe this summer.
According to Liverpool Echo, Marco Silva wants to add the exciting attacker to his side but Everton are worried about the asking price.
Pepe is valued at around £60m and it will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for him in the coming days.
The report from the Echo claims that Everton are determined to test Lille’s resolve this summer.
The 24-year-old is one of the most talented wingers around Europe right now and it would be a massive coup for Everton if they managed to pull it off.
Pepe scored 22 goals and picked up 11 assists for the French side last term. He would be a sensational addition to Silva’s attack.
The Ivorian plays in a similar role to that of Theo Walcott and he would be a huge upgrade on the former Arsenal man.
Pepe will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton side. He would be the kind of signing that takes Everton to the next level.
It will be interesting to see where Pepe ends up this summer. He has been linked with a move away from Lille but signing him without Champions League football could prove to be impossible.