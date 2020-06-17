Everton keen on signing Hirving Lozano

Everton have made a request to sign Hiriving Lozano from Napoli.

The Mexican forward has struggled to adapt to Italian football and he could be made available this summer.





Corriere Dello Sport (via Sportwitness) are reporting about Everton’s request for the player.

Ancelotti has coached Lozano before and he knows the forward’s potential. He was the one who brought Lozano to Italy.

If Everton manage to bring Lozano to England, Ancelotti could help unlock his talent.

The Mexican was a star in Eredivisie and he has shown his quality at the international level as well.

Perhaps the pace of Serie A is not suited to his direct style of play. In theory, he should be a good fit for English football.

Lozano likes to surge forward to pace, beat his man and cut inside from the left channel. Apart from his creativity, he is a reliable goalscorer as well.

The Mexican has proven his goalscoring ability time and again in the Eredivisie.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can agree on a fee with Napoli for the player.

Marcel Brands, the Everton director, knows the 24-year-old player well. He worked with Lozano at PSV.

The connections and Ancelotti and Brands might help Everton lure the player to Goodison Park but they must convince Napoli first.