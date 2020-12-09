Everton keen on Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could be allowed to leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

The French World Cup winner has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club after recovering from his knee problems and the La Liga outfit are looking to get his wages off their books now.





According to Sport, Everton are interested in signing the defender.

The Toffees could use some depth in the centre back position and Samuel Umtiti would be a handy signing for Carlo Ancelotti.

Currently, Everton have Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey as their centre back options.

Samuel Umtiti was considered as a world-class talent when he moved to Barcelona and the player still has his best years ahead of him. Carlo Ancelotti is a top-class manager who might be able to help the defender regain his confidence and form.

For a reasonable price, he could be a smart investment for the Premier League outfit.

Samuel Umtiti needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Barcelona throughout the season. A January move could help him resurrect his career and give himself the chance to break into the French international squad for the Euros.

The 27-year-old centre back is yet to start a single La Liga or Champions League game for Barcelona this season and he is unlikely to hold down a regular starting berth under Ronald Koeman unless there is an injury crisis.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can snap him up in the coming weeks.