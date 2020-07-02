Everton keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Everton are interested in signing the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer.

According to Area Napoli (via Sportwitness), Carlo Ancelotti is focused on signing the Colombian striker.





Morelos has been one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership over the last two years and it is no surprise that Everton are keen on him.

The 24-year-old has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season.

The Colombian is a top talent who has the ability to succeed in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to sign him.

Rangers are unlikely to be able to turn down a sizeable offer for their star striker. Also, Everton are a big club and Morelos’ head could be turned if they come calling.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox for a while now and turning down a Premier League club will be very difficult. Furthermore, a move to Everton would allow Morelos to work with a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian could take Morelos’ game to another level.

The Colombian is already a good finisher and his overall game is quite rounded as well. But he needs to curb his aggression in order to succeed at the highest level. Someone like Ancelotti could improve that side of his game.

The Rangers star would add goals and drive to the side. Everton could certainly use more quality in their attack next season.

The likes of Moise Kean have failed to deliver consistently and Morelos would be a good alternative.