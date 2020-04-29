Everton keen on Newcastle target Malang Sarr

Everton are thought to be keen on signing the highly talented defender Malang Sarr.
The 21-year-old will be available on a free transfer and the Toffees are not the only club interested.
Apparently, Newcastle have already made an attractive offer to the player.
As per Le 10 Sport (via Sportwitness), Carlo Ancelotti has kept an eye on Sarr and he is ready to make a move now. The Italian knows the league well from his time at PSG and Sarr has caught his eye.
The talented young defender could prove to be a superb addition for Everton on a free transfer.
Everton need to improve their back four and Sarr seems like the ideal fit. Ancelotti could develop him into a star.
Also, signing him on a free transfer would allow Everton to direct their resources elsewhere. The Toffees need to strengthen all across the pitch.
Bargains like Sarr would only help them land other targets.
It will be interesting to see where Sarr ends up this summer.
Newcastle could be an attractive proposition for him if the takeover goes through. The new owners are likely to invest heavily on new players.
On the other hand, Everton have a proven world-class manager like Ancelotti in charge. The Italian could unlock his true potential at Goodison Park.