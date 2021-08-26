Everton keen on Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options before the transfer window closes and Rafael Benitez has identified the Brighton striker Neal Maupay as a target.

The Toffees are currently overly reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for goals. Bringing in another goalscorer would be ideal for them and Maupay seems like a quality fit.

The Frenchman is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Goodison Park. Maupay has scored twice in two Premier League games so far this season.

He managed to score a total of 18 goals in his last two seasons in the top flight.

The chance to play for Everton could be tempting for the Brighton forward but the Merseyside outfit will need to sell some of their fringe players before making a move for the striker.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports add that Everton are keen on Burnley winger Dwight McNeil as well.

McNeil has been outstanding for the Clarets over the past year and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League winger.

Everton could certainly use more depth and quality in the wide areas and McNeil could prove to be a superb long term investment for them.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit can sort out their financial situation and bringing a couple of quality attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

