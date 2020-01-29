Everton keen on Napoli’s Allan

Everton are keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Allan.
According to a report from Il Mattino (translated by Sportwitness), Carlo Ancelotti is keen on the player and he has asked the Toffees to sign the midfielder this month.
Allan is a key player for Napoli and it is highly unlikely that they will sanction a sale this late in the transfer window.
Everton might have to wait until the summer to sign the 29-year-old Brazilian.
Furthermore, the report adds that Napoli will demand around €80m for the player.
While it would be a sensational signing for Everton, it seems unlikely that they will be able to afford that kind of money for a single signing.
At this stage, the signing seems quite unrealistic and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
It is evident that Everton need a midfielder but Allan might be out of their reach for now.
The Toffees will have to make do with their current options this season. The likes Sigurdsson and Delph will have to raise their game.
Andre Gomes is on his way back from injury and his return will be a much needed boost for Ancelotti and the Toffees.