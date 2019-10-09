Everton keen on Moussa Dembele

Everton are thought to be keen on the former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.
The Frenchman has done very well since moving to Lyon and the Toffees want to bring him to the Premier League now.
According to reports via Daily Star, Marco Silva wants to sign the attacker in January.
It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the player in the coming months.
Dembele is a top-class talent and he is certainly good enough to shine at Everton. However, there could other clubs waiting for him if he is made available.
The Lyon ace is certainly ready to join a big club now. It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to convince him.
The Toffees have the money to spend but they will have to convince the player that it is the correct step in his career.
The 23-year-old has managed to bag 26 goals since his £19.7m move just over a year ago and Lyon will not want to let go of him for cheap.
Everton will have to pay a premium if they want to sign him. Dembele is rated at around £40m.
The Toffees have spent big on Richarlison and Kean over the last year and it seems that Silva is ready to splash out on another quality forward now.