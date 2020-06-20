Everton keen on Manchester United target Mohammed Salisu

Everton have joined the race for the Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu.

The player has one year left on his current deal and he could be sold this summer. The 21-year-old also has a £10m release clause.





As per Mirror, Manchester United and Southampton are keen on the player as well.

Salisu is a talented player and he has clubs from Spain and Italy looking at him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

He has had interest from France as well but the defender has turned those down as he is waiting for a move to the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to improve his defensive options this summer and Salisu could prove to be a good addition.

The likes Keane and Mina have been unreliable this season and Salisu’s arrival would provide extra competition for them. It could help all three players improve.

The reported release clause is quite reasonable for a player of his talents and Everton certainly have the means to pay up.

With the likes of Manchester United and Southampton keen on Salisu, Everton should look to move swiftly and beat the competition.

If the Red Devils get involved, Everton might have difficulty convincing the player. A move to Old Trafford is a far more attractive proposition after all.