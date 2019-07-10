Everton keen on Man City’s Fabian Delph

Everton are interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.
According to The Guardian, the player is open to a move due to the lack of first-team action at Etihad.
Delph has one year left on his current deal and he could be available for a reasonable price.
Sky Sports add that there haven’t been any offers for the 29-year-old but Everton remain keen on the player.
Marco Silva could use some depth in central midfield and Delph would be a decent addition. The Manchester City man can play as a left-back as well.
His versatility could be an added bonus during rotation and injuries.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
The Premier League winner wants to play regularly and Everton might be able to provide him with the opportunity next season.
He could be a part of a successful midfield trio alongside Gueye and Gomes.
Some of the Everton fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Goodison Park.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
I’d take Delph 👍
Doesn’t feel like a Brands signing.
I would give him ago
Delph very very good player dont no why some are turning there nose up at this
I’d be willing to give him a chance. I’ll hold my hand up to being one of many who sighed when we signed Gareth Barry and he was class
I think at the right price its a smart move, a good player who can slot in when needed and also has played at LB at times. No more than £15m imo
