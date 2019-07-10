Blog Columns Site News Everton keen on Man City’s Fabian Delph

Everton keen on Man City’s Fabian Delph

10 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

According to The Guardian, the player is open to a move due to the lack of first-team action at Etihad.

Delph has one year left on his current deal and he could be available for a reasonable price.

Sky Sports add that there haven’t been any offers for the 29-year-old but Everton remain keen on the player.

Marco Silva could use some depth in central midfield and Delph would be a decent addition. The Manchester City man can play as a left-back as well.

His versatility could be an added bonus during rotation and injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

The Premier League winner wants to play regularly and Everton might be able to provide him with the opportunity next season.

He could be a part of a successful midfield trio alongside Gueye and Gomes.

Some of the Everton fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Goodison Park.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Report: Rafa Benitez tells Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira not to take the Newcastle United job
Rangers keen on signing Simon Deli from Slavia Prague

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com