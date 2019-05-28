Everton keen on Lyon’s Bertrand Traore

Everton are reportedly keen on the Lyon forward Bertrand Traore this summer.
According to Footmercato, Liverpool, Leicester City and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.
Traore has made a name for himself since leaving Chelsea permanently and he has developed into a good player for Lyon.
It is not surprising that Everton are interested in the wide forward. Traore is exactly the kind of player who can complete Marco Silva’s attack.
He would be the ideal addition alongside Bernard and Richarlison.
The Ligue 1 attacker will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack. The Toffees need someone like him in order to challenge for the Europa League places next season.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the French club now.
Lyon will not want to lose their prized asset just yet but Everton have the finances to convince them.
As per the report, Everton director Marcel Brands is an admirer of the player and he has been following Traore for some time now.
The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals for his club this past season and he will only continue to get better with the right coaching.