Everton keen on Lucas Ocampos

Everton are interested in signing the Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos this summer.

The 26-year-old has had a fantastic season with the La Liga side and he could prove to be a superb addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s attack.





Ocampos would add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack next season. He can play anywhere across the front three.

The Argentine has scored 18 goals this past season and he picked up four assists as well.

According to the reliable David Ornstein, the Toffees are keen on bringing the player to Goodison Park this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Spanish side.

Sevilla are under no pressure to sell the player and Everton might have to pay a premium to secure his services.

Furthermore, convincing the player could be a difficult task for the Premier League side as well.

Ocampos is well settled in Sevilla and the Spanish side can offer him European football next season.