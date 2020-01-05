Everton keen on loan move for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Everton.
The 76-cap Colombian international was on loan at Bayern Munich last term but he has returned to Real Madrid. Since then, he has failed to earn a regular starting berth under Zinedine Zidane.
The midfielder is 28 and he needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career. Perhaps another move away from Bernabeu would be ideal for him.
According to Daily Mirror, Everton are plotting a loan move for the playmaker. The report adds that Everton believe they have a good chance of getting the deal done (on loan).
Carlo Ancelotti has worked with him previously (at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich) and the two share a good relationship. The Italian will be crucial to any potential transfer.
It will be interesting to see if he can bring James to Goodison Park for the second half of the season.
The Colombian is a top-class player on his day and if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness under Ancelotti, he could transform Everton’s season all by himself.
Rodriguez is lethal in the final third and he will add a new dimension to Everton’s game. Apart from his creativity and passing, he is excellent with set-pieces as well.
The likes of Richarlison, Kean and Calvert-Lewin haven’t had sufficient service this season and Rodriguez could solve that problem for Ancelotti’s team.
It is clear that he is out of favour at Real Madrid and Everton should do everything in their power to get him now.