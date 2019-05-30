Everton keen on Lille’s Rafael Leao

Everton are interested in signing the Lille forward Rafael Leao this summer.
According to Liverpool Echo, Marco Silva wants to improve his attacking options and Leao is on Everton’s radar.
The young forward has done well in Ligue 1 this past season and he has managed to score 8 goals in 16 league starts for his side.
The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could be a solid long term investment for Everton.
If Silva can help the player fulfil his potential at Goodison Park, Everton could have a real star on their hands.
The Toffees are dependent on Richarlison for goals right now and someone like Leao could help share that goalscoring burden.
Despite his tender age, Leao is very matured and he could make a difference right away.
Furthermore, he is only going to improve with time and experience. Overall, the transfer seems like a no brainer.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Lille now.
The Premier League outfit are looking at other targets as well like the Bournemouth ace Ryan Fraser.
However, there is no doubt that Leao has a higher ceiling and he should prove to be a better investment.