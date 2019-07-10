Everton keen on Lille ace Nicolas Pepe

Everton are interested in signing the Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer.
According to The Telegraph, the Toffees have expressed their interest in the player and they will have to part with a club record fee in order to secure his services.
The player is valued at around £58.5m and it will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the player.
Pepe was one of the best players in France last season and he would be a tremendous addition to most teams in the Premier League. It would be a huge coup for Everton if they managed to pull it off.
The 24-year-old scored 22 goals for Lille in the French league last term.
The Ivorian is currently away on international duty and it will be interesting to see what happens when he returns.
Everton could certainly use a right sided winger and Pepe would be ideal. He will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack.
However, the player fancies Champions League football and Everton will find it hard to tempt him.
Also, Liverpool have been linked with the player. If the Reds make their move, Everton might not stand a chance.
Neres and Malcom are other targets for the wide position according to Telegraph and it will be interesting to see who comes in through the door for the Toffees.
While it sounds like Neres will likely stick with Ajax for now, would be incredible to bring Pepe/Malcom and Moise Kean
— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) July 10, 2019
@JackRichards97 imagine if we sign pepe, although I’m also interest in wifing pixie Lott
— Josh (@JOQQ_) July 10, 2019
I’ll scream if we get any or the first three
— Noah EFC (@NoahOConnell2) July 10, 2019
Like a wet dream with these in the side
— Lee 🏴 (@bluefamily7) July 10, 2019
Just one off that list would be a coup for us, I think it will be tough to get any of them though.
— Blue Revolution (@DancemacabreE) July 10, 2019
Sign them all
— matty (@mattygainford1) July 10, 2019