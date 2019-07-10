Blog Columns Site News Everton keen on Lille ace Nicolas Pepe

Everton keen on Lille ace Nicolas Pepe

10 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are interested in signing the Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Toffees have expressed their interest in the player and they will have to part with a club record fee in order to secure his services.

The player is valued at around £58.5m and it will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the player.

Pepe was one of the best players in France last season and he would be a tremendous addition to most teams in the Premier League. It would be a huge coup for Everton if they managed to pull it off.

The 24-year-old scored 22 goals for Lille in the French league last term.

The Ivorian is currently away on international duty and it will be interesting to see what happens when he returns.

Everton could certainly use a right sided winger and Pepe would be ideal. He will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack.

However, the player fancies Champions League football and Everton will find it hard to tempt him.

Also, Liverpool have been linked with the player. If the Reds make their move, Everton might not stand a chance.

Neres and Malcom are other targets for the wide position according to Telegraph and it will be interesting to see who comes in through the door for the Toffees.

Leeds linked with a move for Felipe Caicedo
Rangers have first option on Liverpool's Ryan Kent

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com