Everton keen on Hirving Lozano

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be keen on Hirving Lozano.
The Mexican has failed to make an impact since joining Napoli and the Italian club are looking to move him on at the end of this season.
According to Ivan Zazzaroni, director of Corriere Dello Sport (via Sportwitness), Ancelotti is keen on signing the player at the end of this season.
Lozano was rated highly during his time at PSV and a change of clubs could be ideal for him right now. A move to Everton would give him a fresh start and help him regain his confidence and form.
Ancelotti brought him to Napoli and the Italian clearly rates him. Also, Lozano is highly rated by the Everton director Marcel Brands. He was the one who brought the Mexican to PSV.
Lozano will add goals, pace and flair to the Everton attack if the Toffees manage to sign him. He is naturally a wide forward who operates from the left.
The Napoli man could form a lethal attacking partnership with Kean and Richarlison. Everton would have an exciting young attack.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for him at the end of this season. They certainly have the financial muscle to pull off a deal like this.
Also, they have a world-class manager in charge who will be able to attract talents like Lozano.