Everton keen on Florenzi, Allan wants Goodison move

Napoli midfielder Allan is keen on joining Everton this summer and he is willing to snub the other clubs in favour of a move to Goodison Park.

As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (h/t sportwitness), the Brazilian midfielder only wants to move to Everton despite interest from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.





Yesterday we covered reports that Everton are in talks with Napoli to sign the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming days.

Allan has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact at Everton next season and he could be a key player for Ancelotti as the Italian prepares to challenge for European qualification.

The Brazilian has worked with Ancelotti before and the two share a good working relationship. Allan was a key player for Ancelotti at Napoli and he could make a similar impact at Everton now.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Everton are keen on the Roma player Florenzi.

The versatile Roma ace could prove to be a quality addition to the Everton squad this summer. Florenzi can play in multiple positions and his versatility will be quite a bonus for Ancelotti

The 29-year-old can play as a right-back or in the midfield as a wide player. Florenzi was on loan at Valencia this past season and he did well in Spain.