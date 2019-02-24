Everton keen on Crystal Palace full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everton are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer.
According to Sun, Arsenal are currently leading the chase for the player but the Toffees are interested as well.
Marco Silva needs a long term replacement for Seamus Coleman at the end of this season and Wan-Bissaka would be a superb signing.
The young full back has done very well in the Premier League this season and he has all the tools to develop into a star in future.
It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to sell their prized asset. They refused to do business for Wilfried Zaha last summer and they have the finances to hold on to Wan-Bissaka as well.
Coleman is well past his peak and Everton need to upgrade if they want to go forward as a team.
Silva has already improved the other areas of his defence with the signings of Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne this season and signing Wan-Bissaka will complete his back four.
Farhad Moshiri has backed his manager in the summer and there is no reason to believe that he wouldn’t do so again at the end of this season. The Toffees certainly have the financial muscle to pull the deal off.
The report adds that Wan-Bissaka is valued at around £40million or more.