Everton keen on Bolton attacking duo

Everton are thought to be keen on the Bolton duo Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic.
According to Football Insider, the Toffees are keeping tabs on the two attackers and they could make their move soon.
The League One club are desperate to raise some funds and it shouldn’t be too hard agreeing a deal with them for the two players.
As per the report, Wolves, Aston Villa and Rangers are keen on Politic as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for the duo in January or at the end of this season.
Ever since Marcel Brands has come in, he has looked to recruit talented young players with high resale value. Darcy and Politic are certainly talented and they fit the mould.
Everton have the money to pull off these signings and they won’t find it difficult to convince the players either.
There is no doubt that Brands and Everton should look to build for the future. However, they should concentrate on this season first.
Everton have made a poor start to the season and they could use a first team signing in January.
Silva needs reinforcements in order to turn it around this season.