Everton keen on Benfica’s Joao Felix

Everton are thought to be keeping tabs on the Benfica forward Joao Felix.
According to a report from Desporto (translated by Express), Everton sent a scout to watch Felix in action recently. Manchester United are thought to be keen on the player as well.
The Benfica wonderkid is a world class talent and it is no surprise that he has caught the attention of the Premier League clubs.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the player now.
Felix has been in red hot form for Benfica and he would certainly improve Marco Silva’s side. However, the Toffees might be priced out of a move.
The 19-year-old attacker has a £105million release clause and Everton won’t be able to afford him unless Benfica lower their demands.
In theory, it would be a superb signing for the Toffees if they manage to pull it off. Felix can play across the front three and he would be the ideal partner for Richarlison.
Also, he is very young and it would be a solid long term investment with an immediate impact.
Felix has scored 20-goals for the Portuguese club this season and Everton could certainly use someone like him.