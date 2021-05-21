Everton keen on Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Everton are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto at the end of this season.

The Brazilian is expected to leave the Spanish club in the summer and will cost around €16 million.





According to Sport, the player wanted to leave during the January transfer window, but Barcelona forced him to stay.

SL View: Ideal upgrade on Pickford and Olsen

Everton need a quality goalkeeper and Neto would be a useful addition for them.

The Toffees have had to make do with Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen this season, and both keepers have proven to be error-prone.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to upgrade in that position if he wants his side to fight for European qualification next term.

Neto has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the Spanish club, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of him.

He will be determined to play regular first-team football next season, and a move to Everton could be the ideal step in his career.

The Toffees desperately require a reliable keeper, and the 31-year-old needs regular game time in a competitive league.

The transfer would benefit both parties, and the Premier League side may be willing to shell out the reported asking price.

The fee could prove to be a bargain if Neto adapts to the Premier League and recaptures his sharpness with the Toffees.

Read: Neto is not the only Barcelona player Everton are looking to sign this summer.