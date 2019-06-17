Blog Columns Site News Everton keen on Atletico Madrid’s Santiago Arias

Colombia international Santiago Arias

Everton have been linked with a move for Santiago Arias.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside outfit want to sign the Atletico Madrid right-back this summer.

Marco Silva’s side are in desperate need of a full back and the Colombian could be ideal.

Seamus Coleman is past his peak and he needs replacing. Arias has proven his quality with his country and despite his poor spell with Atletico, he would a gamble worth taking.

The 27-year-old joined Diego Simeone’s side for a fee of around £11m last summer but he has failed to hold down a regular starting berth for them.

It seems that he is struggling to adapt to La Liga and Atletico’s playing style.

Arias was a quality player for PSV and Marcel Brands signed him for the Dutch club back then. The Everton director remains an admirer of the player and he is keen on a reunion this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side makes a move for Arias in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid might be looking to cut their losses on the player. As per Echo, they are already looking at Semedo and Pereira as other right back options.

Everton certainly have the means to pull this off.

