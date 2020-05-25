Everton keen on Aston Villa linked Christian Luyindama

Everton are interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama this summer.

As per reports (via Birmingham Mail), the player could cost around £11m.

Luyindama has been linked with Aston Villa as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Villa were keen on the player during the January transfer window as well.

Everton certainly have better resources and they are well placed to secure the transfer. Aston Villa’s transfer plans will depend on how the season finishes.

If they are relegated, players like Luyindama might not want to join them in the Championship.

Also, Everton have an attractive project and a world class manager like Carlo Ancelotti leading them.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees submit an offer for the player. Luyindama would be a decent addition to Ancelotti’s side.

They are in need of defensive depth and the 26-year-old is a good player.

The asking price seems quite reasonable as well and Everton should look to get the deal over the line now.

They will not want to be drawn into a bidding war for Luyindama.

As for Aston Villa, they will struggle to complete the transfer if the likes of Everton get involved.