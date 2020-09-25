Everton keen on Arkadiusz Milik

Everton have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract and he is no longer a key player for Napoli. The Italian outfit are looking to cash in on the player and Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that Everton are interested in the striker.





Milik has been extensively linked with a move to Tottenham as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

He managed to score 14 goals for Napoli last season and he could be a quality signing for both Premier League clubs.

Tottenham are overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals and they need someone like Milik to share the goalscoring burden with the England international.

Similarly, Everton have just one recognised striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Milik could be the perfect addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s attack.

It is believed that Napoli are willing to loan the player out this season but Milik will have to sign a short extension with them first.

This would allow the buying club to sign him for free this season and then pay for him when the financial situation improves next year. Furthermore, Napoli won’t have to lose him on a free transfer either.