Everton join the race for Gremio’s Everton Soares

Everton are looking to sign the Gremio attacker Everton Soares this summer.

As per A Bola (via Sportwitness), Benfica are keen on the player as well and the Brazilian outfit will demand around €25m (£22.5m) for the attacker.





The 24-year-old could prove to be a handy signing for Everton next season. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti likes the player and he wants to bring him to Goodison Park. The reported price seems reasonable as well and Everton should be able to afford him.

The Toffees need to improve their attacking options this summer and Everton would be a good fit for them. They need goals from the wide positions and Everton can operate as a left-sided forward.

He would be an upgrade on the likes of Walcott and Bernard.

The player is unlikely to turn down the chance to join Everton either. It would be a massive step up in his career and the chance to play in the Premier League is quite tempting.

Furthermore, a world-class manager like Ancelotti could take his game on to another level with his coaching.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side submit an offer for the player now.