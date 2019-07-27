Everton interested in Tiemoue Bakayoko

Everton are expected to sell Idrissa Gueye this summer and they have lined up Tiemoue Bakayoko as a potential replacement.
According to French Journalist Saber Desfarges, the likes of Tousart, Tameze and Gbamain are being looked at as well.
It will be interesting to see who the Toffees end up with eventually.
Bakayoko was on loan at AC Milan last season and despite a tough start, he managed to win over the fans. He ended the season as one of Milan’s better performers.
The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder will want to prove himself in the Premier League next season and if the Blues do not provide him with that opportunity, he might be keen on a move to Everton.
The former Ligue 1 ace is a fantastic talent who needs his confidence back. If he manages to adapt to Silva’s system, he could prove to be a great signing for Everton.
Initially, it might seem like a gamble but Bakayoko has the talent to do well in England.
It will be interesting to see if Everton are willing to take that risk and sign him from Chelsea.
Furthermore, securing an agreement with the Blues might not be easy. Especially because of their transfer ban.
Lampard will not want to weaken his squad and Bakayoko might be asked to stay.