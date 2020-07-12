Everton interested in signing Tyrone Mings

Everton have joined the race for the Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

The Villans are expected to go down this season and their best players could be up for grabs.





As per reports (via Birmingham Mail), Manchester United are keen on signing the 27-year-old Aston Villa centre back and now Carlo Ancelotti’s side have registered their interest in him as well.

Villa paid big money for Mings in the summer but he has not been at his best this season. He was exceptional for them last year.

It will be interesting to see if he can improve next year. If Everton manage to sign him, he could add depth to their backline.

Mings has shown his quality for Villa and England. If he can sort out his consistency, he could be very useful for the Toffees next season.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can beat the competition for his services. United are a more attractive option and the Toffees will be hoping that Solskjaer doesn’t come calling for the defender anytime soon.

Mings is too good for the Championship and if Everton come forward with an offer, he is likely to be interested. Everton are a big and established Premier League club and Ancelotti could take his game on to another level with his coaching.