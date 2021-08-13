Everton interested in signing Lorenzo Insigne

Everton are thought to be keen on signing the Italian international Lorenzo Insigne.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent next summer and he has been linked with a move away from Napoli in recent months.

Apparently, Inter Milan are keeping tabs on the versatile forward as well.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato via Il Napoli online, the Toffees have shown an interest in the player.

Venerato said: “I give you news that arrived a few minutes ago. There is another team that has fallen on Lorenzo Insigne: it is the Everton of Rafa Benitez.

“The English club is interested in the player, but I don’t think the player can join Everton. If Insigne were to leave, Napoli could not buy any substitutes.”

Insigne is one of the best players in the Italian league and if he decided to leave Napoli, he is likely to have several teams queuing up to secure his signature.

It would be quite surprising if he chose to join a club like Everton who will not be able to offer him European football.

The Toffees could definitely use a quality forward like him, but they might not be able to convince him to move to Goodison Park anytime soon.

Also, Insigne is 30 years old and Everton should look to invest in a talented young attacker instead.

The Merseyside outfit need to rebuild the squad and they should look to splash out on talented players with potential rather than short term options.

Insigne helped his country win the European Championships earlier on in the summer and he managed to score 19 goals and pick up 11 assists for Napoli across all competitions last season.

He could prove to be a sensational short term addition for a top club.

Inter Milan have recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Insigne could prove to be a useful addition for the Italian champions.