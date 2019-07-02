Everton interested in signing Hirving Lozano

Everton are interested in signing the Mexican forward Hirving Lozano this summer.
According to a report from NU (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees are keen on the player who scored 17 goals in the Dutch league last season.
There is no doubt that Silva needs to add more goals to his side and Lozano would be ideal.
The 23-year-old can play across the front three and the Mexican will add pace, flair and goals to Everton’s attack. Alongside Richarlison and Bernard, Lozano could form a fearsome attacking trio.
All three players are interchangeable and the transfer would add more tactical flexibility and unpredictability to Silva’s side.
Lozano is best suited to the left wide forward’s role but he is not just a goalscorer. The Mexican can create chances for his teammates as well. He picked up 8 assists for PSV in the league last season.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can get the deal over the line.
They have the finances to sign the player but if a Champions League club comes in for Lozano, the player might not prefer a move to Goodison.
Everton must move quickly if they want to sign him this summer. Brands knows the player well and he could have a big role to play in the transfer.