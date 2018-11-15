Everton interested in signing Chris Smalling

Everton are interested in signing the Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.
According to The Sun, the Toffees will look to sign the defender on a free transfer at the end of the season. They could make a bid for him in January as well.
Marco Silva has apparently scouted the 28-year-old defender extensively and he will be backed with funds in January.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for Smalling in January. They already have the likes of Keane and Mina at their disposal.
Smalling is out of contract at the end of this season and he would be a fantastic signing on a free transfer.
He could be the ideal replacement for Phil Jagielka. The Everton fan favourite is past his peak and he will need replacing in the summer. Smalling could transform Everton’s defence alongside the likes of Mina.
The likes of Keane have underperformed since joining the club and bringing in someone like Smalling could be ideal for Silva. More competition for places will force the players to work hard and improve.