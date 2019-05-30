Everton interested in Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and Liverpool Echo believe that Ryan Fraser has admirers at Goodison Park.
The Bournemouth ace has had a very good season and the interest in him is hardly surprising.
The 25-year-old picked up 7 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League this past season and he is someone who could improve Everton a lot.
The Toffees are in desperate need of a wide player who can create as well as score goals. The likes of Walcott have disappointed and Silva needs to bring in an upgrade.
Fraser has shown that he is ready to play for a better club and Everton should look to splash out on him.
The Toffees will want to challenge for the Europa League places next season and they need to improve their attack in order to do so.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Bournemouth this summer. The Cherries might not want to sell a key player.
Also, they are under no pressure to sell Fraser this summer. And if it comes to that, Eddie Howe will demand a premium for his key asset.