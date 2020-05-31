Everton in the running for FC Nantes starlet Mateso

Everton are in the running to sign the highly rated young forward Edoly Lukoki Mateso.

Mateso has been in fine form for FC Nantes’ youth team and he has 12 goals and 11 assists to his name this season.

As per Foot Mercato, Norwich and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer first.

The 16-year-old could prove to be a solid long term addition for all three clubs.

Everton and Arsenal have impressive youth facilities and Mateso might be tempted to join them. They can help him fulfill his potential as they have done with countless young stars.

Everton will be hoping to secure his services as it could end up saving them millions in future.

If they can develop Mateso properly, there is no reason why he cannot be a first team star for them in the coming seasons.

The Toffees have done well to nurture Calvert-Lewin into a quality forward and they will hope to do the same with Mateso.

All three Premier League clubs have the resources to sign Mateso and Nantes might find it difficult to resist if a good offer comes in.

The French outfit will have suffered financial losses like every other club due to the current health crisis and they will be tempted to recoup some money this summer.