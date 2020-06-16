Everton in the race to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton are still in the race to sign the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

As per France Football (via Sportwitness), the defender is currently waiting for offers from the Premier League despite his club holding talks with Napoli.





It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make their move for him in the coming weeks.

Gabriel is valued at €25m and Everton should be able to afford that.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to improve his defensive options and Gabriel would be a superb signing.

The Lille ace is a talented young defender who has the potential to develop into a top class player.

With the right coaching and game time, he will improve a lot.

Gabriel certainly has the talent to make his asking price look like a bargain in the future.

If Everton want to challenge for the European places in the future, they must look to sign players with high potential.

Gabriel is a man in demand this summer and Everton should look to move quickly and secure his services.

The defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer first.

If Chelsea get involved, it could complicate matters for Everton, especially because of Chelsea’s massive resources and their pull.