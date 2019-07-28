Everton in talks to sign Moise Kean

Everton are in talks to sign Moise Kean from Juventus this summer.
According to Sky Sports, Silva wants to bring in a forward after Ademola Lookman’s move to Leipzig.
Kean has been identified as a target. The 19-year-old is a mercurial talent and he could develop into a leading star in future.
Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and he could be the ideal partner for Richarlison in the attack next year.
Sky believe that Juventus want £36M for the player and they want to insert a buy-back clause in his contract as well.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement in the coming days.
The asking price should not be a problem for Everton but the buy-back clause could be an issue, unless it is set at a very high price.
Everton will not want to lose a player like Kean after developing him into a star.
The reported deal makes sense for Juventus but it is not in Everton’s favour.
It will be interesting to see what happens now. The Toffees could definitely use someone like Kean right now but they cannot afford to do a deal that will end up costing them in future.