Everton in talks to sign Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo

Everton are keen on signing the Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.
The Argentine is not a part of Jose Mourinho’ first team plans and he will be allowed to leave in January.
According to Metro, Manchester United value the defender at around £18m and Marco Silva wants to bring him to Goodison Park.
Rojo’s arrival would add some much needed depth to Everton’s back four. The Manchester United defender can play as a left sided centre back as well as a left back. He could be the ideal alternative to Phil Jagielka as well.
The Everton star is past his peak and he needs replacing soon.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees put in a bid for Rojo now. As per the reports, Wolves are keen on the player as well and they will provide competition for his signature.
Both teams have the financial muscle to land the player and it might come down to Rojo’s personal preference in the end.
If Silva manages to convince him, it could prove to be a massive bargain for Everton.