Everton in talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Everton are looking to sign the Bayern Munich attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the German club and Everton are looking to snap him up this month.





According to Max Bielefeld from Sky Sports, Everton are currently locked in talks with the German champions regarding the transfer of the youngster and the two clubs are discussing a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

It will be interesting to see if Everton agree to pay the asking price for Zirkzee.

The report from Sky Sports claims that Bayern are demanding a fee of over €10 million for the youngster and the transaction will not be easy for Everton.

SL View: Long term investment

The 19-year-old could prove to be a solid long term investment for Everton.

He managed to break into the first team seen at Bayern Munich last year and he scored four goals in nine league games for the German giants.

He has made three league appearances for Bayern so far this season and he has a big future ahead of him.

Everton could certainly use some depth in their attack and Zirkzee might prove to be a quality addition in the short term as well.

He could be a squad player for Carlo Ancelotti this season. Everton need a game-changer from the bench and the 19-year-old could be that player for the Toffees.